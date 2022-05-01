Islamic State blames Israel for killing jihadist leader

'This greatly limits the ability of the Mujahideen to move and maneuver'

The terrorist organization Islamic State accused the Israeli Air Force of helping with the killing of local jihadist group leader Abu Omar al-Ansari in Egypt’s Sinai Desert in April, The Times of Israel reported.

The assassination of the leader was carried out by "Jewish planes," the terror organization reported in its weekly newspaper al-Naba, according to the Israeli daily.

Israeli aircraft and drones recently helped the Egyptian army fight members of the jihadist group in the Sinai Peninsula, Islamic State claimed in its publication.

"This greatly limits the ability of the Mujahideen to move and maneuver," a security source allegedly said.

It is not the first time that Israel has been accused of helping the Egyptians combat Islamic State. In 2018, it was reported that Israeli drones, fighter jets, and helicopter gunships conducted more than 100 airstrikes against the terror organization, The Times of Israel reported.

Egypt has faced a threat from an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula since the military took power in the country in 2013. Since then, fighters affiliated with the terror organization carried out attacks, primarily directed at Egyptian security forces and Christians.

On Saturday, security officials suspected that an explosion at a natural gas pipeline in the northern Sinai Peninsula region was set off by members of the Islamic State militant group.