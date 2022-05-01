Israel's Police investigating death threats against far-right MK

'The threats against my and my family will not deter me from continued action,' Ben-Gvir responded

Israel's police investigated several death threats against far-right parliament lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir, of the Religious Zionism party, shared photos of the threats he said he received on Facebook, including pictures of bullets and guns and threats to kill him and his family.

Last week, the lawmaker shared a message from an Arab resident of Kafr Kana, who police questioned. They confirmed that his account was hacked and are now searching for the culprits, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

Ben-Gvir received six more threats over the weekend, according to Israel's Ynetnews. One message warned, “The price of leaving your home is the life of you and your family.”

Another promised to “make you cry and scream for your family,” while a third said, “We will take the lives of you and your family,” with an attached photo of Ben-Gvir's family.

He responded on Sunday: “The threats against my and my family will not deter me from continued action,” while stating that “it is not pleasant to get messages of threats and incitement every morning," ToI reported.

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana condemned the threats against Ben-Gvir.

“I take the threats to the life of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir very seriously. There is no room for violence in the public discourse. I hope that the security forces will soon nab these criminals,” Kahana said.