Father of Palestinian suspected of killing Israeli guard arrested as accessory

The suspects reportedly used homemade guns, highlighting the threat of DIY firearms that Israeli forces face

The father of one of the Palestinian suspects in Friday’s fatal shooting of an Israeli guard at a West Bank settlement was arrested as a key accessory for allegedly helping them escape.

According to Israeli security officials, subsequent investigations found that the suspects planned in advance to torch the car they used in the attack, The Times of Israel reported.

After burning the car, the father is suspected to have picked them up as part of their escape.

On Friday, 23-year-old Vyacheslav Golev was shot and killed at the entrance to the Ariel settlement in the central West Bank while shielding his fiancee from the gunfire, saving her life.

Israeli authorities believe that after the attack – which was claimed by Fatah's militant wing the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades – the suspected assailants drove around for a number of minutes before stopping in an open area and burning their vehicle.

They reportedly remained on foot for several hours before meeting up with one of their fathers, who picked them up and brought them home, according to Channel 13 News.

The attackers allegedly planned the shooting for weeks, scouting the area for potential targets and acquiring a stolen vehicle and firearms.

On Saturday, the suspected gunmen – Youssef Sameeh Assi and Yahya Marei – were apprehended in their West Bank hometown of Qarawat Bani Hassan. The day after, Israeli forces raided the town to prepare their homes for eventual demolition, Israel’s army said.

It was reported that the suspects used improvised, DIY weapons to carry out the attack – highlighting the threat of homemade firearms known as “Carlo” guns that Israeli forces face.