Iran used fake Facebook profiles to attempt to harm Israelis

Israel's internal security service (Shin Bet) announced on Monday that it uncovered an Iranian operation working to recruit Israeli citizens to gather information.

The network used a fictitious Facebook profile named "Sara Puppi," who presented herself as a young Jewish woman with connections and business in Israel, the Shin Bet said.

Puppi's profile gained thousands of friends, establishing connections and conversations that would continue over WhatsApp.

The account asked Israelis for information about citizens who are of interest to Iranian intelligence, as well as diplomats of Arab countries operating in Israel.

Shin Bet The fake account used by Iranian intelligence named "Sara Puppi," May 2, 2022.

Using business reasons as a cover story, the Iranian operator would assign missions, including a request for revenge against those who owed him money, a desire to harm personal opponents and even a desire to harm LGBT people in general.

The account also attempted to get the Shin Bet operative to put up "inciting" banners against Russian President Vladimir Putin, hoping to harm relations between Israel and Russia.

"This activity of the Shin Bet exposed Iranian practices alongside a desire to harm Israeli personalities and Israel's foreign relations with various countries," said the Shin Bet.

"The Shin Bet, in accordance with its mission under the law, continues to act in the face of other similar moves by Iranians and terrorist organizations in cyberspace."

According to the Shin Bet, it had been monitoring the operation from the start.