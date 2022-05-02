Huge Hamas poster hung on Jerusalem's Temple Mount

No clashes reported with Israeli security forces as Waqf removes giant banner

A huge poster praising Gaza's ruling Islamist group Hamas was hung on the Temple Mount at the entrance to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday.

The giant banner was visible among the nearly 200,000 worshipers who flocked to the Jerusalem site for the feast marking the breaking of the fast of the month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr.

The poster showed a gunman from the terrorist organization's military wing with a missile slung over his shoulder.

"Hamas greets the Arab and Islamic nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr," the sign read.

Near the hoisted Hamas flag, supporters of the group chanted slogans claiming that "we are the people of Mohammed Deif," commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

"We will sacrifice our lives for the good of al-Aqsa" and "Allahu Akbar" were also heard.

No clashes were reported with Israeli security forces, however, as members of the Waqf, the Jordanian administration responsible for managing Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City, soon removed the poster.