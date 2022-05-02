Israel's Gantz designates 4 alleged IS fighters as foreign terrorists

'Israel and the United States see the need to fight terrorist organizations, anywhere and anytime,' says Gantz

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated four alleged Islamic State senior members as foreign terrorist operatives, according to his office on Monday.

Gantz reportedly did this at the request of the United States, the first time that the Defense Ministry has done so, Gantz's office said.

The decision was also made in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373, a counterterrorism measure passed following the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Farhad Hoomer, Siraaj Miller, Abdella Hussein Abadigga and Peter Charles Mbaga are accused of setting up IS cells across Africa. The four also raised funds and planned attacks.

In March, the four were designated by the US Treasury as terrorists.

“Israel and the United States see the need to fight terrorist organizations, anywhere and anytime,” Gantz said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

“We will continue to work to curb the capabilities of terrorist organizations and their operatives, and we will continue to strengthen our cooperation with partners around the world in the face of those who seek to undermine stability and harm [innocents].”

Israel plans to crack down on Islamic State. This comes after six Israelis were killed in terror attacks for which IS claimed responsibility. However, there's no proof that the terrorists were instructed to carry out the attacks by the terror group.