Israel: Veteran from self-immolation protest remembers fallen all year

'It is a tough day and we do not need a special day to remember our friends. We remember them all year'

An ex-soldier who set himself on fire last year outside Israel’s Defense Ministry offices to protest its treatment of wounded veterans, said ahead of the country’s Memorial Day that fallen troops are remembered all year.

The former soldier, Itzik Saidyan, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder which he says was caused by his military service.

Though Saidyan requested a classification of 50 percent disability for his condition, the ministry only gave him 25 percent, arguing that his PTSD was partially caused by childhood trauma.

In response, he self-immolated outside the offices of Israel’s Rehabilitation Department - a body which assists wounded veterans - in Petah Tikva, and his act of protest put the country’s treatment of wounded veterans under greater public scrutiny.

Saidyan was severely burned, but following 30 surgeries, he was able to go outside for the first time in January of this year in a wheelchair.

He released remarks ahead of Israel’s Memorial Day, describing his feelings towards the upcoming commemoration in an audio clip.

“Soon it is Memorial Day. What is Memorial Day for me? For me, it is Israeliness more than anything. Because we all end up giving each other strength in this sadness. It is a day of many thoughts and emotions,” the former soldier said Tuesday, according to Kan.

“It is a tough day and we do not need a special day to remember our friends. We remember them all year. So I recommend not overloading yourself on this day,” Saidyan added.

“Choose to be with close friends, with family, go to the sea, breathe the air, see the sunset, surf.”