Bennett calls for unity at start of Israel's Memorial Day

'If we allow anger and hatred to seize us our enemies will take advantage of it to harm us'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for unity in a speech on Tuesday evening at the start of Israel's Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron) honoring the country's fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

"Many of our friends remain in Lebanon," Bennett said at the Yad Labanim House in Jerusalem.

"Young men of just 19 or 20, who won't be coming back. I cannot speak in their names, but I believe that this is what they would want to ask of us: Continue to live together. Don't let arguments divide our people from within."

The prime minister emphasized the strength of Israel's fighting forces during the address but cautioned against internal bickering.

"If we allow anger and hatred to seize us our enemies will take advantage of it to harm us," Bennett remarked.

Israel's Memorial Day is always observed on or in proximity to the fourth of the Hebrew month of Iyar ⁠— a day ahead of Independence Day.

Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism officially will begin on Tuesday evening after a siren goes off at 8 pm.

Following this minute of silence, a ceremony will be conducted at the Wailing Wall Square in Jerusalem, in the presence of President Isaac Herzog and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

At 11 am Wednesday morning, a second two-minute siren will sound across the country, followed by memorial services at Israel's 52 military cemeteries.

The number of fallen soldiers so far stands at 24,068.