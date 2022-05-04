Israel: Memorial Day shines light on PTSD among veterans

'The only way to get better is to actually address it... and yet that’s the last thing they want to do'

As Israel honors its fallen this Memorial Day, the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder among former soldiers is thrown back into the spotlight.

Dr. Ziv Cohen, a forensic psychiatrist with Cornell University Medical Center, spoke to i24NEWS on the challenges veterans with PTSD may face when seeking treatment for their condition.

“It can be a very difficult disorder to treat,” he told i24NEWS, adding that the disorder exists on a spectrum of severity.

“On the mild spectrum, it's relatively easy to treat - patients often even get better without a lot of treatment, but I think what the challenge is, is for… [Israel’s military] veterans who have severe PTSD, there aren’t a lot of resources for treating them,” he said.

The psychiatrist said that “ultimately, it comes down to an issue of resources [in] making sure that they get the treatment they need.”

Another challenge for those who suffer from PTSD is actually taking the first step towards seeking treatment, as a number of patients are unwilling to speak to mental health professionals on their traumatic experiences.

“When you have PTSD, you tend to avoid things that trigger your PTSD, and one of the things that can really trigger PTSD is remembering what happened to you and talking about what happened to you,” Cohen said.

“It creates a Catch-22 for the veterans, where the only way to get better is to actually address it head on by talking about it, and yet that’s the last thing they want to do.”