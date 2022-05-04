Hamas threatens violence if Israel allows Jews to ascend Temple Mount

Flashpoint site was at heart of recent clashes

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, Gaza Strip-based Palestinian terrorist groups, threatened on Wednesday to unleash violence if Israeli Jews are allowed to ascend Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Israel's Independence Day.

Several Jewish religious groups are planning to ascend the flashpoint site on Thursday.

"Israel is playing with fire if it allows Jews to break into the al-Aqsa Mosque tomorrow. This fire play will drag the region into an escalation for which Israel will be responsible," Hamas said in a statement.

"We reiterate our call to our heroic people, to mobilize in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in the city of Jerusalem, to defend our identity and our religion, and for the occupation to know that attempts to divide Al-Aqsa into separate prayer times and spaces, and to Judaize our holy sites will not go unanswered, and will not achieve its malicious goals," the statement further read.

The Islamic Jihad also issued a statement ahead of Israel's Independence Day celebrations, saying "We will not hesitate to defend al-Aqsa and Jerusalem, and we warn of the consequences of the settlers' calls to invade the mosque. We call for al-Aqsa to come and confront the settlers."

Israeli police have over the past several weeks clashed repeatedly with Palestinian protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.