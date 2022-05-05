Police, Palestinians clash as Temple Mount reopens to Jewish visitors

Hamas says 'the panic and confusion… is evidence of [Israel’s] failure in battle with our people'

Confrontations between Israel Police and Palestinians erupted into clashes at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem as the holy site reopened to Jewish visitors on Thursday.

Access to the site was prohibited for non-Muslims from April 21 until the conclusion of Ramadan, but these visitors were permitted to enter on the morning of Israel’s 74th Independence Day.

Israel’s law enforcement officers allegedly used tear gas for riot control during the outbreak of violence, according to Palestinian media reports.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522095757519642625 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The renewed clashes in the Old City arrive after weeks of heightened tensions and earlier violent confrontations between Palestinians and Israel Police at the holy site, which is known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for Hamas, released a statement on the incident Thursday and said that “the panic and confusion… is evidence of [Israel’s] failure in battle with our people - the al-Aqsa mosque was and will remain Islamic, Arab, Palestinian."

The Islamist faction warned earlier on Wednesday against the admittance of Jewish visitors to the site.

“Israel is playing with fire if it allows Jews to break into the al-Aqsa mosque tomorrow. This fire play will drag the region into an escalation for which Israel will be responsible,” it said in a statement.