Israel: 3 dead in suspected terror attack in center city of Elad

At least seven were wounded in the incident

Three people were left dead in a suspected terror attack in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad in central Israel Thursday evening.

The Magen David Adom emergency response service said a fourth person was in critical condition after the incident, which comes following a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks. The attack comes as Israel ends its Independence Day celebrations.

According to Israel's emergency response team Zaka, a terrorist attacked nearby citizens with an axe and a knife in the city near Petah Tikva. At least seven were wounded in the incident.

Police spokesperson Eli Levy says that there may be two terrorists, with one using a gun. Police are investigating the incident, searching by helicopter for a vehicle seen fleeing the scene.

The municipality is asking residents not to leave their homes, according to Ynet.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem says the militant group welcomes "the heroes who carried out the action that comes in the wake of Palestinian anger over the ongoing aggression of the occupation and its institutions and settlers against al-Aqsa."

Qassem also told Hamas' al-Aqsa channel that "the Palestinian people are protecting their holy places and it is not possible for harm to al-Aqsa to pass without the occupation being punished."