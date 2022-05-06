Israeli leaders condemn Elad attack: 'Do not succumb to terrorism'

'We will continue to fight together for our independence and the security of the citizens of Israel'

Israeli leaders took to Twitter on Friday to condemn a suspected terror attack the day prior in Israel’s central city of Elad that left three people dead and four others wounded.

Late on Thursday, following nationwide events to mark Israel’s Independence Day, two Palestinian suspects from the West Bank city of Jenin attacked several people with sharp weapons in the ultra-Orthodox city.

The three killed were all men in their 40s – Yonatan Havakuk, Boaz Gol, and Oren Ben Yiftah – while one was critically wounded and another seriously wounded.

“Our enemies have embarked on a murderous campaign against Jews wherever they are,” Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted.

“Their purpose is to break our spirit; They will fall,” he continued.

“We will lay our hands on the terrorists and their supportive environment, and they will pay the price.”

Bennett, along with the Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and military chief Aviv Kochavi, held situational assessments shortly after the attack, The Times of Israel reported.

The officials decided to extend the closure of Israel's borders with the West Bank and Gaza until Sunday, barring Palestinians from entering.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also addressed the public via social media: “The joy of Independence Day was cut short in an instant.”

“Do not succumb to terrorism. Terrorists cannot scare us… We will continue to fight together for our independence and the security of the citizens of Israel,” he wrote.

Thursday’s attack came amid heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions after continuous clashing in Jerusalem throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The string of terror attacks by Palestinians against Israelis since March 22 has left a total of 19 people killed.