Israel: Funerals take place for 3 victims of Elad terrorist attack

'I had an extraordinary brother; my heart went with him'

The funerals of Yonatan Havakuk, Boaz Gol and Oren Ben Yiftah killed in the Elad terrorist attack on Thursday night took place Friday afternoon in Petah Tikva and Lod.

Thousands of people came to pay their respects for Havakuk, 44, Gol, 49, and Yiftah, 35, who collectively leave behind 16 children.

"There is no family without him, he always took care of everyone," Gol's sister-in-law said.

Havavuk's brother-in-law said "he helped everyone with a smile."

Yiftah's brother called Oren a "man in search of peace."

Havavuk and Gol were residents of Elad and each fathers of five. Yiftah was a resident of Lod and a father of six.

At the end of Independence Day, Yiftah received a message that a rabbi from Beit Shemesh, who has no transportation, needed to be driven to Elad. He accompanied him by car and was murdered in his vehicle when they arrived in Elad. His funeral took place in Lod.

"I had an amazing brother; my heart went with him. Yesterday we had a barbecue and he kissed me nonstop. I can't believe my brother is gone. As soon as there was the attack, I felt that something was happening. I immediately tried to call him, and he did not answer. I was scared," said his twin brother.

The town of Elad does not have a cemetery, so the funerals of Gol and Havavuk took place in the nearby town of Petah Tikva.

In addition, four other people were wounded, two of them very seriously. They are hospitalized in intensive care.

The two Palestinian terrorists are still at large.