Israeli police to crack down on illegal Palestinian workers - commissioner

Kobi Shabtai orders nationwide operation following Thursday night's terrorist attack in Elad

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai has ordered a nationwide operation against illegal Palestinian workers following Thursday night's terrorist attack in Elad, The Times of Israel reports.

The two Palestinian terrorists from Jenin in the northern West Bank were still on the loose on Friday night after killing three people and wounding four others in an ax rampage.

Security officials said that the pair were transported to the mostly ultra-Orthodox Jewish city in central Israel from the West Bank security barrier by the first victim of the attack.

Oren Ben Yiftah of Lod drove the two Palestinian suspects without knowing that they were illegal, police said.

Amid the current terror wave, Israel has beefed up security along the West Bank separation barrier used by thousands of Palestinian workers who cross into the country illegally.

Israel's security cabinet last month allocated some $93 million to upgrade the security barrier.