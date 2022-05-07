Israel demolishes home of Palestinian accused in settler killing

Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals who carry out attacks against Israelis

Israeli forces on Saturday destroyed the home of a Palestinian man accused of killing an Israeli settler last year, sparking clashes.

Explosives destroyed the apartment of Omar Jaradat in Silat al-Harithiya village, near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the West Bank, according to Israel’s army (IDF). It said Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces – throwing stones and firebombs – which soldiers responded to with semi-automatic fire.

Two Palestinians were wounded, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

Israel accused Jaradat and two of his family members of killing Jewish student Yehuda Dimentman on December 16, 2021. Gunmen sprayed a car with bullets as it drove out of the settlement outpost of Homesh. Two others were wounded in the attack.

The IDF also announced on Friday that it gave an order to demolish the apartment of Ra’ad Hazem, a Palestinian man who killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv on April 7.

A wave of terror attacks, sparked by the stabbing of four people in Israel’s south on March 22, has seen 19 people killed in seven separate incidents, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.

Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals who carry out attacks against Israelis, a practice condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment while Israel insists on its deterrence.

Around 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law, alongside around 2.9 million Palestinians.