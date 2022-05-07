Try to assassinate Sinwar and we'll respond with suicide bombings, Hamas tells Israel

Israel facing terror wave that already claimed 19 lives

The Gaza Strip-based Hamas terrorist group threatened Israel with suicide bombings should Israel make an attempt on the life of leader Yahya Sinwar or other top operatives, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.

A Hamas delegation in Egypt -- which in recent years emerged as a reliable mediator between the Jewish state and the Palestinian terrorist group -- said that "a return by Israel to the policy of assassinations of Hamas leaders will cause the return of explosions and bombings in occupied cities."

Israel is facing a wave of terrorist violence that claimed 19 lives in the past two months, which many link to Sinwar's incendiary rhetoric about the unrest at Jerusalem's Temple Mount site.

However, the delegation in Egypt said threats to eliminate Sinwar in Gaza did not frighten Hamas in the slightest.

"The price of such stupidity is known to the enemy," Hamas said.

The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, asserted that "the threats of assassination from the leaders will not prevent us from defending our land and our holy sites"

In the aftermath of the El'ad attack that left three dead and several injured on Thursday evening, Hamas members said that any attempt on Sinwar's life would trigger an immediate war.

Last year, Gazan terrorists fired thousands of rockets at Israel during a 11-day war, killing 15 Israelis.