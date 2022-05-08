2 suspects from Elad terrorist attack captured

Palestinians caught in forested area near Israeli city where three people were murdered in axe rampage

Israeli security forces on Sunday captured the two Palestinian suspects accused of carrying out Thursday night's deadly terrorist attack in Elad that killed three people.

As’sad al-Rafai, 19, and Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, both from Rummanah in the Jenin area of the West Bank, were caught in a forested area near the mostly ultra-Orthodox Jewish city in central Israel where the axe rampage took place.

The announcement of the capture was made by the spokespersons of the Israel Police, the Shin Bet internal security service and the Israel Defense Forces.

Four people were also wounded in the attack, which claimed the lives of Yonatan Havakuk and Boaz Gol of Elad and Oren Ben Yiftah of Lod.

Havakuk, 44, Gol, 49, and Yiftah, 35, collectively leave behind 16 children.

Israeli security officials said on Friday night that the first victim of the terrorist attack drove the killers to the city before being murdered.

Yiftah drove the two Palestinian suspects from the West Bank security barrier.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday decided to extend the closure on the West Bank for an additional day until Monday following the Elad attack.