Israeli PM calls for 'civilian national guard' to fight terrorism

Government's highest priority is 'to restore personal security to the citizens of Israel'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the government will establish a "civilian national guard" to fight terrorism amid a series of violent attacks over the past two months.

The remarks were made at the weekly cabinet meeting after earlier in the day security forces captured two Palestinian suspects accused of committing an axe rampage in Elad on Thursday night that killed three people.

A total of 19 Israelis have been killed during the current terror wave.

"Capturing the terrorists is not enough," Bennett said. "We are in a new phase in the war on terror. The highest-priority task for the Israeli government is to restore personal security to the citizens of Israel."

Bennett said that the country's National Security Council and the Public Security Ministry are responsible for presenting a proposal for a new national guard this month.

As’sad al-Rafai, 19, and Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, both from Rummanah in the Jenin area of the West Bank, were caught in a forested area near the mostly ultra-Orthodox Jewish city in central Israel where the axe rampage took place.

Four people were also wounded in the attack, which claimed the lives of Yonatan Havakuk and Boaz Gol of Elad and Oren Ben Yiftah of Lod.

Havakuk, 44, Gol, 49, and Yiftah, 35, collectively leave behind 16 children.