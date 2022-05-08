Police officer reportedly stabbed at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

A police officer was reportedly stabbed at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with Israel Police.

Security forces at the scene responded by opening fire and shot the assailant, who was identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian armed with a knife.

"A 19-year-old Palestinian terrorist, an illegal resident, arrived armed with a knife near the Border Police station," Israel Police announced on its official Hebrew-language Twitter account.

The armed suspect was moderately wounded and evacuated for medical treatment, according to Israel Police. A second suspect was also reportedly arrested at the scene.

Zaki Heller, spokesperson for Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, said earlier that MDA was alerted to "a stabbing incident" in Jerusalem.

Later, MDA confirmed that the young man who was stabbed is 20-years-old and that he was rushed to the Hadassa hospital in Jerusalem for medical treatment.

The victim is said to be in moderate condition and conscious with a puncture wound.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the matter, according to Israel Police.

Israel is bolstering its security efforts in response to increased attacks within its borders - the recent stabbing follows last week’s terror attack in the central Israeli city Elad, where two Palestinian assailants armed with axes killed three people.

This is a developing story.