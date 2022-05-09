Israel: Bodies of Hadera terrorists returned to families for burial

The return of the remains was conditional on the holding of a funeral within two hours

Israeli forces returned the bodies of two terrorists on Sunday for burial in their northern hometown of Umm al-Fahm.

The bodies were of Ibrahim and Ayman Agbaria, the two Israeli Arabs who carried out the shooting in Hadera in which two Border Police officers were killed.

Their return was conditional on the holding of a funeral within two hours, with a limited number of participants and without any Palestinian signs, in order to prevent incitement to terrorism.

Despite the small number of participants, Islamist slogans were heard at the funeral, such as "We will sacrifice our lives as martyrs" and "We will go to the Al Aqsa Mosque by the millions."

The two terrorists were killed after the deadly attack in Hadera on March 27. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility shortly afterward.

Last month, Israel's police made it clear that they would only return the bodies to the families for burial after the end of Ramadan, and that they would set the date, time, and the number of participants in the funeral.

One of the reasons for the police's reluctance to return the bodies of the terrorists was the precedent set with the burial of the three Umm al-Fahm terrorists who murdered police officers on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in 2017.

After the High Court ordered the state to return their bodies for burial, the remains were greeted with cheers and fireworks, and the terrorists were revered as "martyrs" and "heroes."