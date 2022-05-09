Israel to lift West Bank closure except for village of terror attack perpetrators

Residents of the village of Romaneh will still be prohibited from entering

Palestinian workers and merchants from the West Bank will be able to enter Israel again starting Monday.

However, residents of the village of Romaneh will still be prohibited from entering. This is the hometown of the Palestinians who committed last week's terror attack in Israel's ultra-Orthodox city of Elad.

The decision was made Sunday night after a security situation assessment, with another security evaluation scheduled for later this week.

On Sunday, Israeli forces captured the two Palestinians who killed three and wounded four Israelis in Elad.

Following the attack on Thursday, Israel extended the closure imposed on Palestinians over Memorial and Independence Days. The borders were originally scheduled to be re-opened Thursday, May 5.

Some 341 Palestinians were arrested over the weekend for being in the country illegally, according to Israel's Border Police.

During closures, Palestinians are barred from entering Israel unless they must do so for medical or other emergencies, and only with permission from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Earlier Sunday, a 27-year-old Palestinian man was shot by Israeli soldiers while attempting to cross a West Bank security fence illegally. He died after succumbing to his wounds.

The army said the soldiers fired on the suspect following the military’s arrest protocol and added that the man was evacuated for medical attention.