Israel reportedly preparing targeted killings of Hamas leaders

Unnamed sources tell a newspaper that a 'clear message' needs to be sent to Hamas

Israel reportedly told foreign allies that the country is preparing to carry out the targeted assassinations of Hamas terrorist group leaders who live abroad.

Unnamed sources told Britain's The Times newspaper in a Monday article that a "clear message" needed to be sent to the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip amid a wave of deadly terror attacks.

Although Hamas has not taken responsibility for most of the attacks, the group's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, has repeatedly called for Palestinians to attack Israelis.

The group continues to publicly praise those who carry out attacks and encourage more.

Some Israeli legislators and pundits advocate for killing Sinwar, while others fear it could spark rocket fire from Gaza, according to The Times report.

A Hamas delegation in Egypt recently said that "a return by Israel to the policy of assassinations of Hamas leaders will cause the return of explosions and bombings in occupied cities."

Instead, the report claims that targeted killings are more likely to take place abroad, with Lebanon and Qatar given as examples.

This could include Saleh al-Arouri, a deputy leader of Hamas, who is in charge of West Bank operations, The Times said. It also named Zaher Jabarin, a senior figure in Hamas responsible for its finances.

Hamas is thought to have been warned about the potential killings by the intelligence agencies of several countries, the report claims.