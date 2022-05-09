65-year-old Israeli resident arrested for sending threatening letters to PM Bennett

'Bennett, only the silence of your heart will bring salvation,' suspect is alleged to have posted online

A 65-year-old resident of southern Israel was arrested on Monday for sending threatening letters to the family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

An investigation is being conducted by the country's internal security service, the Shin Bet.

Two letters were sent to the Prime Minister and his family, each containing a bullet.

The resident of Ashkelon is very active on social media and previously posted a comment stating, "Bennett, only the silence of your heart will bring salvation," Hebrew news site Walla! reported.

One of the letters was directed towards the Prime Minister's eldest son, Yonatan, the site reported.

It is not the first time that Bennett received death threats.

In the summer of 2021, as Israeli elections brought about the change in government that eventually led to Bennett assuming the premiership, the leader of the Shin Bet made a highly unusual declaration, warning against incitement against politicians.

This came as Bennett and party colleague Ayelet Shaked were under intense pressure from right wing lawmakers not to join center and left wing parties in a government opposed to then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett's security detail was stepped up at the time - along with Shaked's - a move that has been repeated in recent weeks due to the threatening letters.