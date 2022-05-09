Israel's public security minister agrees to Jordan's demand to add 50 Waqf members to Temple Mount

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and the police have agreed to Jordan's demand to increase the power of the Waqf on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Israeli pubcaster Kan News reports.

Jordan had demanded an additional 50 Waqf members to monitor activities on the Temple Mount — home to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound that was the scene of recent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian rioters.

The move could have important implications for Israel's coalition government teetering on the brink of collapse.

The Islamist Ra'am party led by MK Mansour Abbas froze its participation in the government on April 17, citing the violence on the Temple Mount. One of the demands for its return to membership in the coalition is for Israel to accept Jordan's demands for the Temple Mount.

According to the Kan report, Barlev agreed to the Waqf increase on condition that Waqf members who support the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas be removed from the compound.

The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf controls and manages the Islamic sites on the Temple Mount, including the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.