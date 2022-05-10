Israel: Terror attacks spark debate on death penalty

'Let’s face it, we live next to radical neighbors that want to see our blood, not our smiles'

In the aftermath of recent attacks across Israel, a number of individuals are weighing the idea of capital punishment as a deterrence to terrorism.

As the debate over the death penalty reignites, three voices speak to i24NEWS on their positions.

“Of course I think that [the] death penalty is the solution, because in the last few weeks, 21 Israelis were murdered,” influencer Hananya Naftali told i24NEWS.

“Let’s face it, we live next to radical neighbors that want to see our blood, not our smiles. They want to see our funerals, not our weddings.”

Joel Schalit, editor-in-chief of news startup The Battleground, disagreed with sentencing terrorists under capital punishment on the grounds that captured operatives are useful intelligence resources to prevent future attacks.

“I think that captured terrorists are a lifelong intelligence opportunity for security services to exploit, and that provides more protection for Israelis,” Schalit told i24NEWS.

Iranian writer Ramin Parham explained that though Israel’s security establishment is effective when it comes to capturing terrorists, this does not address the source of the issue.

“Have you been able to root out the problem [of terrorism]? No. We have to look at where the root cause is,” Parham told i24NEWS.

He said that the source of terrorism stems from the regional absence of functioning states.