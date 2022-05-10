Israel-Turkey flight delayed over plane crash images on phones

It remains unclear who sent the pictures to the plane’s passengers, with the investigation ongoing

A Turkey-bound flight departing from Israel’s Ben Gurion airport returned to the gate on Tuesday after photos of a plane crash appeared on the phones of a number of passengers.

The plane was in taxi and about to take off when passengers reported that they received the concerning images to the crew, prompting the captain to return the flight’s 160 passengers back to the terminal, according to Ynetnews.

The aircraft - which was identified by Ynetnews as a Boeing 737 with the Turkish Airlines regional brand AnadoluJet - will be delayed from departing until the security situation is resolved.

Following the incident, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said in a statement that it would “take all necessary steps to ensure that there is no danger to passengers, including a re-inspection of the aircraft passengers and their luggage.”

The IAA added that the flight will continue on its planned journey once the airport's security forces deem it is safe to do so.

"Immediately after we make sure that there is no risk to the plane and its passengers the Security Division will allow the flight to continue on its way,” the IAA statement continued.

