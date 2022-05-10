Israel bans entry to 1,100 family members of terrorists

'We will not allow the families of those who have chosen the path of terrorism to enter Israel'

Israel has denied entry to the country to around 1,130 family members of terrorists who carried out the latest attacks, the defense establishment said Tuesday.

Among others, 206 relatives of Assad al-Rafa'i and Tzabhi Abu Shakir, the terrorists from Rummanah, near Jenin, who carried out the axe attack killing three fathers in Elad last Thursday, are unable to travel to Israeli territory.

A total of 137 relatives of Nadir Marzouk Rashid Dar Ahmad who stabbed a border policeman at Damascus Gate will also not be able to enter Israel.

Another 124 entry permits were refused to relatives of Mu'tzam Muhammad Taleb Atallah, a terrorist who attempted to carry out a large-scale attack in the settlement of Tekoa on Sunday before being neutralized by a resident.

Hundreds of relatives of the terrorists who carried out the attacks in Ariel, Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak have also been barred from entering in recent weeks.

"We will not allow the families of those who have chosen the path of terrorism to enter the State of Israel to work and trade," a senior security source assured.

"Every Palestinian who thinks of engaging in terrorism knows that the attack he will commit will harm his family," he added.

Since March 22, 19 Israelis have been killed in terrorist attacks perpetrated by Palestinians or Arab citizens of Israel.