Reports: Israel carried out air strike in southern Syria
1 min read
At least one missile struck a target near the town of Hader
Israel carried out an airstrike in southern Syria Tuesday night, state news agency SANA reported.
At least one missile struck a target near the town of Hader, north of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights, just across the border from Israel.
Iran-affiliated Lebanese news agency UNews and Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen channel also reported the attack.
There were no initial reports of casualties.
A Twitter account tracking Israeli military activity claimed that four missiles were launched from a warplane, but the claim has not been officially verified.
The Israeli military does not usually comment on alleged airstrikes carried out in Syria.
This is a developing story
This article received 0 comments