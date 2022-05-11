Reports: Israel carried out air strike in southern Syria

At least one missile struck a target near the town of Hader

Israel carried out an airstrike in southern Syria Tuesday night, state news agency SANA reported.

At least one missile struck a target near the town of Hader, north of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights, just across the border from Israel.

Iran-affiliated Lebanese news agency UNews and Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen channel also reported the attack.

There were no initial reports of casualties.

A Twitter account tracking Israeli military activity claimed that four missiles were launched from a warplane, but the claim has not been officially verified.

The Israeli military does not usually comment on alleged airstrikes carried out in Syria.

This is a developing story