Israel: Attempted attack reported in Jerusalem's Old City

The terrorist reportedly ran at police officers, shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

An attempted attack was reported in Jerusalem's Old City Wednesday evening near the Temple Mount.

A terrorist attempted to attack a police officer near the Cotton Merchants' Gate, running while shouting "Allahu Akbar," according to a police report. The statement did not say if the suspect was armed.

Police responded by opening fire, wounding the terrorist. There were no Israeli casualties.

Israel Police and Border Police have closed the gates of the Old City and the Temple Mount and are scanning the area and security camera footage to check for possible aides to the terrorist, according to Channel 12.

The attempted attack comes hours after Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera correspondent, was shot and killed during clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinians in Jenin.

The Twitter account of Al Jazeera blamed Israel for her death: "Our colleague was killed by the Israeli army while covering the attack on the Jenin refugee camp."

However, in a statement, the Israeli army indicated the possibility that she was hit by Palestinian gunfire and said that the incident is being investigated.

A stabbing attack also took place several days ago at the Damascus Gate of the Old City, wounding a Border Police officer. That same day, an attempted terror attack in the West Bank settlement of Tekoa was stopped by a resident, who fatally shot a Palestinian armed with a knife.