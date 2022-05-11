Israel: Former army spokesperson reflects on 2021 Gaza war

'If you don’t manage the information warfare, the enemy will do it for you,' Conricus says

Lt. Col. (Res.) Jonathan Conricus, the former international spokesperson for Israel’s military, spoke to i24NEWS on the importance of information warfare and the army’s performance during the country’s 2021 conflict with Gaza.

“On the tactical level… I think, in general, that the IDF did a very good job,” Conricus told i24NEWS.

He explained how, militarily, the army was able to achieve a number of its key objectives like defending Israel’s civilians and killing militants.

However, he stressed that Israel must employ greater efforts in areas like information.

“What I think is missing is the understanding that the information dimension of operations is a crucial one that cannot be overlooked, that needs assets, needs time, needs intelligence, and needs the attention of senior decision makers in Israel,” he said

“If you don’t manage the information warfare, the enemy will do it for you,” Conricus warned.

He also pointed to the incident last year where the military struck the Associated Press offices in Gaza as a moment where the importance of intelligence withholding “outweighed” the importance of addressing the media.

“That was extremely frustrating, and I think it is a test case of how not to operate in a media dense environment,” Conricus said.