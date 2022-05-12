Susan Sarandon claims Israel 'executed' Al Jazeera journalist

Hollywood actress accuses 'Israeli snipers' of assassinating Shireen Abu Aqleh without evidence

Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon without evidence accused Israel of "executing" Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, whose death is still under investigation.

The frequent critic of Israeli policies toward the Palestinians posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday the accusation that "Israeli snipers" shot and killed the reporter, implying that Israel assassinated the 51-year-old Palestinian journalist for "telling inconvenient truths."

Sarandon did not specify what she thinks that Israel would want to hide by allegedly executing a TV reporter.

The tweet then goes on to question the longstanding bipartisan relationship between the United States and Israel by putting "allies" in quotes.

Abu Aqleh was killed on Wednesday morning while covering an Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Her employer, the Qatar-owned media outlet, immediately blamed Israel for her death, as did the Palestinians.

However, Israeli officials say Palestinian gunmen may have fired the fatal shot.

A video was shared by Israeli officials of a Palestinian gunman firing indiscriminately followed by a voice off-camera saying that they had shot an Israeli soldier who was lying on the ground. However, no Israeli soldiers were reported shot and the only one lying on the ground was Abu Aqleh.

The Palestinian Authority rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation and refused to hand over the bullet that killed Abu Aqleh for ballistics testing.