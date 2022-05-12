Israel wraps up 1st week of 'Chariots of Fire' military exercise

'Northern Command practiced how to deal with challenges and erupting events in a multi-armed manner'

The first week of one of Israel's largest ever military exercises ended on Thursday, with another three weeks to go for the "Chariots of Fire" drill.

Since Monday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have been practicing for wartime scenarios, including strengthening defenses at the sometimes-volatile northern borders with Lebanon and Syria.

"Northern Command practiced how to deal with challenges and erupting events in a multi-armed manner," Northern Command Maj. Gen. Amir Baram said in an Israeli army statement announcing the conclusion of the first week.

High-level officials on Tuesday viewed the launch of the exercise at the army's Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, National Security Council chief Dr. Eyal Hulata and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

"Safeguarding Israel's security is tied to two anchors: force activation, and force building in a sustained, multi-year manner. The IDF can do both. I want to thank you, prime minister, for your visit, and you, chief of staff, for constructing this exercise," Gantz said.

"Chariots of Fire" includes regular and reserve IDF personnel from all commands, branches and directorates.

According to the IDF, the drill was planned in advance and is part of the 2022 military training schedule.