Palestinian throws cinderblock at Israeli car in West Bank, shot by soldiers

The military also said a knife and an acid bottle were found on the suspect

A Palestinian man threw a cinderblock at a car full of Israeli civilians in the West Bank before being shot by Israeli military troops Friday morning.

The military said military lookouts spotted the suspect near the Jewish settlement of Beit El as the Palestinian hurled the cinderblock and attempted to open the door of the vehicle.

According to a military statement, soldiers fired at the suspect under arrest protocol, adding that he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. However, the report did not note the suspect's condition.

The military also said a knife and an acid bottle were found on the suspect.

Troops also entered Jenin and the village of Burqin, clashing with armed Palestinians. According to the military, the Shin Bet and police counter-terror units were conducting an operation where one was wounded.

The wounded was identified as Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of Palestinian security prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi who escaped from Gilboa Prison in September before being recaptured, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He was transferred to a hospital in Jenin for medical treatment.

Israeli forces have been carrying out raids in the area amid a wave of terror attacks that has seen 19 killed inside Israel.

Prominent Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead during clashes between Israeli soldiers and armed Palestinians, increasing tensions.