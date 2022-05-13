At least 10 Palestinians wounded by stun grenades

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinians at the funeral of the Al-Jazeera journalist killed earlier in the week in controversial circumstances.

Israeli police said the group of Palestinians rioters hurled stones in the hospital compound from which the funeral procession commenced; police deployed stun grenades and other crowd control measures.

At least 10 Palestinians were hurt.

"The policemen were forced to act," the Israeli statement said.

Veteran Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed during an Israeli raid of Jenin, with Palestinians accusing an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sniper of firing the fatal bullet, and Israel saying there is a distinct possibility she was killed by Palestinian gunmen.

Israel publicly called for a joint probe and stressed the need for Palestinian authorities to hand over the fatal bullet for forensic examination, but the Palestinian Authority rejected holding a joint probe with the Jewish state.