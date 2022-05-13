EU 'appalled' by 'unnecessary force' of Israel police at journalist's funeral

At least 10 Palestinians hurt in clashes at funeral of Al-Jazeera reporter

The European Union on Friday condemned the actions of Israeli police at the funeral of an Al-Jazeera reporter who died earlier this week in controversial circumstances.

"EU and likeminded partners attended the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied east Jerusalem. Appalled by the violence in the St Joseph Hospital compound and the level of unnecessary force exercised by Israeli police throughout the funeral procession," the bloc said in a tweet.