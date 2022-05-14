Palestinian succumbs to injuries sustained in Temple Mount clashes

Palestinian sources say Walid a-Sharif was hit in the head by a sponge-tipped bullet fired by Israeli forces

A Palestinian man who was injured during clashes between Israeli police and Muslim worshipers on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount last month died on Saturday, medical officials and his family announced.

According to Palestinian sources, 21-year-old Walid a-Sharif, an east Jerusalem resident, was severely injured when he was hit in the head by a sponge-tipped bullet on April 22.

Israel Police, however, said he fell and sustained a head injury during the skirmishes, Haaretz reported.

When he arrived at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, officials said he was “in very serious condition” without publicly determining the cause of the injury.

A-Sharif was in a coma since he was hospitalized, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

On April 22, dozens of Palestinians at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces. Two were in serious condition, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

A-Sharif is the first Palestinian to die as a result of clashing on Jerusalem’s holy site since 2017, according to Haaretz, when two armed assailants were shot and killed after opening fire.

Unrest had already been breaking out almost daily during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli police said a-Sharif was one of the masked youths throwing rocks when he fell over and hit his head on the stone floor, ToI reported. His family disputed this though.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group issued a statement after his death, threatening Israel.

“We mourn the martyr Walid a-Sharif. We affirm that the crimes of the occupation and the blood of innocents will be a curse that haunts the killers.”