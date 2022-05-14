Israel reopens Gaza border crossing

'Policy is conditioned by further assessment of the situation, continuation of stability'

Israel decided to open the Erez border crossing for passage of Palestinian workers and permit holders from the Gaza Strip into Israel starting on Sunday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Saturday evening.

COGAT is a unit of the Israel's Defense Ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs.

This will be the first time the crossing will be opened since it was closed 10 days ago.

"This civil policy is conditioned by further assessment of the situation and by the continuation of the security stability," the statement read.

The crossing is used by some 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Israel for work.

The "security stability" the statement refers to a lull in rocket fire at southern Israel by Gaza-based terrorists, Israeli-Palestinians tensions have been heightened by the killing of a beloved Al Jazeera reporter in controversial circumstances, and the subsequent violence at her funeral.