Israel's military releases name of officer killed in 2018 Gaza operation

Israel's military released the name of an Israeli special forces officer on Sunday who was killed in an operation in the Gaza Strip in November 2018.

The officer was identified as Lt. Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din, 41, from the Druze town of Hurfeish in northern Israel.

Al-Din was killed by friendly fire during a firefight with Hamas gunmen in the Gazan city of Khan Younis on November 11, 2018, where another officer was moderately wounded.

While in the Gazan city, his team was identified by Hamas members, leading to the firefight. Six Hamas members were also killed.

Details of the raid in Khan Younis, "Operation Dialogue in the Dark," are classified almost four years later.

SAID KHATIB / AFP Palestinian militants of the Islamist movement Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, attend the funeral of seven Palestinians, killed during an Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip, on November 12, 2018, in Khan Younis.

“He was a hero of Israel,” the commander of the Israeli army's Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said Saturday night, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He added that “after the many operations that he took part in, he deserves to get the respect and honor that suits him.”

Haliva said that the military spoke with al-Din's family before revealing his identity. Until Sunday, he was only identified by his rank and the first Hebrew letter of his name, Lt. Col. "Mem."

Al-Din was married to Nahed, and the father of two sons. He served as an officer, combat soldier and commander in the Special Operations Division of the Intelligence Directorate.