Israel's security on high alert ahead of Nakba Day

Israel's security forces were on high alert Sunday as Palestinians and Israeli Arabs mark Nakba Day, the "catastrophe" surrounding the establishment of Israel.

On Saturday, the Hamas terror group that controls the Gaza Strip issued a warning against Jewish people visiting the Temple Mount on Nakba Day, which coincides with the minor Jewish festival of Second Passover.

Second Passover allows Jews who were unable to celebrate the religious festival to observe it a month later.

The "nakba" commemorations focus on when several hundred thousand fled or were expelled during the war surrounding Israel's creation.

Of the possibility of Jews present on Temple Mount, the Hamas statement said that "breaking into the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Nakba day and Israel's approval of such is a dangerous escalation that plays with the emotions of the Palestinian nation and the Arab people."

Police are expected to tighten security in Jerusalem and the Temple Mount to prevent escalation at the holy site.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have flared up in recent days following the death of an Al Jazeera journalist and police violence at her funeral on Friday.

This comes amid a terror wave that has seen 19 dead inside Israel and the West Bank since late March.