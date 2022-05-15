Bennett: Israel will continue combatting terror despite ‘false propaganda’

'We will not give up, even in the face of false propaganda hurled at Israel'

Israel will not halt its military operations in the Palestinian territories because of “false” anti-Israel propaganda, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"The Israeli government does not impose restrictions on the fight against terror. We will not give up, even in the face of false propaganda hurled at Israel," he said, adding:

"The Palestinian terrorists are the ones who recently murdered 19 of our sons and daughters, with unimaginable cruelty - with axe blows, knife stabbing, and violent gunfire."

The Israeli Prime Minister did not mention the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed while covering an Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday.

Ever since her death, conflicting narratives emerged on the party responsible and the circumstance surrounding the incident.

The Palestinian Authority blamed Israel, saying Israel was “completely responsible” for her death.

However, an interim investigation made by the Israeli army stated that it could not determine who fired the bullet that killed the reporter, stressing that there could be two possible explanations for the fatal outcome.

The first could have been a "massive fire of Palestinian gunmen (at Israeli soldiers), as part of which hundreds of bullets were shot from a number of locations."

"The other option is that during the gunfight, one of the soldiers shot a few bullets from a jeep using a telescopic scope at a terrorist who was firing at his vehicle," it added.

Israel urged a joint probe with The Palestinian Authority, but Ramallah rejected the suggestion.