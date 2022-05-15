Funeral held for Israeli policeman fatally wounded in raid near Jenin

Noam Raz, member of the Yamam special unit, leaves behind, at 47, his wife and six children

Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz, who was killed during an anti-terrorism operation in the Jenin region on Friday, was buried on Sunday in the police section of the Mount Herzl National Cemetery in Jerusalem.

The member of the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit was fatally injured during fierce clashes with Palestinian snipers during a joint multi-unit operation in Burqin, in the northern West Bank.

The army had indicated that the raid was aimed at arresting individuals suspected of being involved in terrorist activities.

A suspect who had barricaded himself in his home ended up surrendering to Israeli forces.

A founding member and resident of the West Bank settlement of Kida, Raz, 47, leaves behind his wife, Efrat, and six children. He was posthumously promoted yesterday to the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

Residents of communities around Kida stood along the road and waved Israeli flags as the funeral procession made its way to Mount Herzl, where hundreds of people took part in the ceremony.

"He is an Israeli hero, a man of the land. He raised a wonderful family. He was kind, modest," one of his friends told reporters outside the cemetery, as the family had requested that the media not attend the funeral.

Raz was an organ donor, according to the National Transplant Center, which said his corneas will be used for a transplant.