Israel: Attempted axe attack thwarted in West Bank

Israel's police thwarted an attempted terror attack in the West Bank, according to a statement from a police spokesperson Monday morning.

Police arrested a vehicle raising suspicion near Tapuach Junction in the West Bank, a major traffic junction in the area.

According to the statement, a Palestinian armed with an axe was arrested. In addition, the police reportedly found a suicide note indicating his intention to carry out an attack.

The 22-year-old suspect is a resident of Al-Bireh city in the West Bank and was taken in for questioning.

Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect was in the area for an hour, looking for Israelis standing alone to attack with the axe, the police statement said.

Israel Police The axe carried by the suspect arrested by police at Tapuach Junction in the West Bank, May 16, 2022.

"The vigilance of the police and the pursuit of contact apparently prevented a major attack," said police commander of the area, Haim Sargrof, according to the statement.

"We will continue with determination and professionalism together with the other security forces to protect the security of Israeli citizens anywhere and at any time."

The attempted attack comes amid a wave of terror that has seen 19 dead inside Israel and the West Bank, including three during the axe and knife rampage by two Palestinians in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad.

Both attackers were arrested, As’sad al-Rafai, 19, and Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, both from Rummanah in the Jenin area of the West Bank, and were found in a forested area near Elad.