IDF soldiers stop attempted stabbing attack near Nablus

Suspected Palestinian attacker neutralized, no Israeli soldiers wounded

A Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli soldiers near Nablus in the West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The attacker was shot by Israeli troops stationed in the area when he charged toward them armed with a knife.

There were no reports of injuries to the Israeli soldiers during the incident.

The attack occurred near the Huwwara checkpoint at one of the four main exits of Nablus.

The West Bank and Israeli cities have been the scene of renewed violence in recent months.

The latest scuffles took place Monday evening in several locations in East Jerusalem and the Old City between Palestinians and border police.

Six policemen were wounded and 15 Palestinian suspects were arrested.

Israeli forces arrested 18 terrorist suspects in operations throughout the West Bank on Monday night.