Israeli forces arrest 18 terrorist suspects in West Bank operations

IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police units involved in Monday night's counter-terror operations

Israeli forces arrested 18 terrorist suspects in operations throughout the West Bank on Monday night, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit.

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police units were involved in the operations as Israel continues to root out terrorist activity in Palestinian areas amid a terror wave that has claimed the lives of 19 people.

The arrests took place in Palestinian centers in the IDF's Judea and Samaria Division, including the villages of Karvat Bnei Hassan, Habla, Halhul, Dahariya and the Elaida and Dahisha refugee camps in the city of Nablus.

Forces also operated in the city of Qalqilya in the area of the Ephraim Regional Brigade. Five wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity were arrested and another suspect was arrested and an M16 weapon was seized in the village of Ras Atiya.

IDF forces also worked in the Far'a refugee camp in the Jordan Valley and arrested two terrorist suspects. According to the statement, gunfire was heard during the operation.

The suspects were taken for questioning by security forces.

No Israeli casualties were reported during the operation.