Iran working to complete 1,000 advanced centrifuges - Gantz

Tehran 'a few weeks away from accumulating fissile material that will be sufficient for a first bomb'

Iran is currently working to complete the production and installation of 1,000 advanced IR6 centrifuges at its nuclear facilities, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday.

In remarks delivered at Reichman University in Herzliya, the minister also confirmed that two UAVs launched by Iran in February and intercepted by Israel were on their way to terrorist organizations in the West Bank (referred to as Judea and Samaria by the Israeli government) or the Gaza Strip.

Gantz also said that the amount of long-term strategic weapons held by Iran has increased significantly in the past year.

He delivered the address a day before departing for the United States to meet in Washington with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"Iran continues to accumulate irreversible knowledge and experience in the development, research, production and operation of advanced centrifuges," Gantz said, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry. "It stands just a few weeks away from accumulating fissile material that will be sufficient for a first bomb."

Gantz said that one of the destination for the centrifuges is a new facility being built at an underground site near Natanz.

He also addressed the current wave of terrorism in Israel that has claimed the lives of 19 people.

Gantz said that the attacks are connected because they are based on incitement spread by terror organizations.

"This incitement is not sufficiently condemned by world and regional leaders, who should also prioritize stability in the region."