Hezbollah drone shot down after crossing into Israeli territory - IDF

Hezbollah's last drone launch was in February

Israeli forces identified and shot down a drone belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Tuesday, according to an army statement.

The machine, which had been under surveillance by air traffic control units since its departure from Lebanon, was neutralized over Israeli territory.

In its statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it would continue to act to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel.

Hezbollah's last drone launch operation dates back to February.

The terrorist organization supported by Iran then claimed that the drone flew nearly 20 miles into Israeli airspace on a "reconnaissance mission" before being detected by the Israeli military.

On the political front, Hezbollah suffered a defeat when the results of Lebanon's parliamentary elections were published on Tuesday — with the radical Shi'ite Muslim movement losing its majority by winning around 62 of parliament's 128 seats in Sunday's election.

The final tally marks a reversal from 2018 when Hezbollah secured a majority of 71.