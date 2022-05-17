Israel: Police on high alert ahead of Meron Lag Ba'Omer celebrations

'This is a complicated event... there are many changes that were done to the site and to the way things were'

Israel's police are preparing for tens of thousands of people to make the trek to Mount Meron on Wednesday night to celebrate the Jewish festival of Lag Ba'Omer, a year after 45 people were killed there in a stampede.

The government carried out work at the religious site ahead of the celebration, demolishing illegally built structures and widening existing passageways, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

During a tour of Mount Meron, Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana said that “over the past months we have done the best we can so that this year, all those celebrating will return home safely and anyone who wants to can come and celebrate in a manner as similar as possible to the customary way," The Times of Israel reported.

Israel Police Northern District Chief Shimon Lavi said, "This is a complicated event since there are many changes that were done to the site and to the way things were,” according to The Post.

Tickets to Mount Meron need to be pre-ordered, serving as both transportation and entry passes. Entrance to the ceremony will be staggered, with 4,000 people being allowed onto the mountain per hour.

“There are limitations on the number of people allowed on the mountain so only 16,000 will be permitted there at any given moment,” Lavi said.

“If you do not have a ticket you have no business coming to Meron.”

However, the need for passes has sparked a forgery industry, with fake passes being purchased for hundreds of dollars, Israel's Kan reported.

One ticket scalper told reporters, “If there are no longer any places, I can do it, but it will simply be more expensive for you.”