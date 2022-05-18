English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Clashes reported as Israeli counter-terror raids in Jenin area continue

i24NEWS

2 min read
Masked Palestinian men hold automatic weapons during clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 13, 2022.
JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFPMasked Palestinian men hold automatic weapons during clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 13, 2022.

14 terrorist suspects arrested throughout Judea and Samaria Division

Clashes were reported on Wednesday morning between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants in the Jenin area of the northern West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops were conducting counter-terror operations overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday morning were operating in Wadi Burkin near Jenin, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526771051828592642 ...

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

IDF forces, Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police arrested 14 wanted terrorist suspects in the Judea and Samaria Division overnight Tuesday.

Counter-terror operations took place in the villages of al-Khader, Tel, Deir Istiya, Zvuba and al-Yamun.

Wednesday morning, IDF fighters from the Duvdevan Unit, the Golani patrol and the Border Police were working to arrest a terrorist suspect when they encountered gunfire and explosives thrown at them. They responded by firing at the gunmen.

On Tuesday evening, four Hamas terrorist suspects were arrested in a joint operation involving the Magellan and Shin Bet units, the IDF statement said. They are suspected of being part of an Islamic movement at Birzeit University.

Israel forces are conducting daily operations in the West Bank in an effort to root out terrorist activity amid a terror wave that has claimed the lives of 19 Israelis. 

Video poster

This article received 0 comments