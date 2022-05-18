Gantz travels to Washington for security talks on Iran and Ukraine

Israeli defense minister calls for regional coordination against Iran

Iran's nuclear program and the war in Ukraine will be at the center of security discussions in Washington this week, the Israeli defense minister said Tuesday evening shortly before his flight to the United States.

Benny Gantz is due to meet with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan during his trip, amid growing fears over nuclear enrichment in Iran and tensions with Russia over coordination in Syria and the war in Ukraine.

"I will discuss strengthening joint security cooperation and dealing with regional challenges, foremost among which is Iran, against whom all moderate players in the region must unite," Gantz said.

“We will also discuss Ukraine and other important issues for global, regional and Israeli security,” he added, without providing further details.

Gantz is expected to land in Washington early Wednesday afternoon and will meet with Sullivan at the White House shortly thereafter, according to a schedule released by his office.

The meeting with Austin at the Pentagon is scheduled for Thursday morning before a flight to Miami where Gantz will deliver a speech at a conference organized in honor of the families of Israeli soldiers killed during their activities.

He will then travel to New York on Sunday, where he will take part in the city's annual parade in support of Israel. He will give a speech again in the evening.

The minister left Israel just as the head of US Central Command, General Michael Erik Kurilla, is due to arrive to oversee a major joint defense exercise involving US tankers, a signal sent to Iran.